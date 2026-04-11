Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Middle East Ceasefire
Iran is actively communicating with Lebanon to ensure adherence to ceasefire agreements in ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. Talks between U.S. and Iranian officials are underway in Islamabad, aiming to conclude a six-week conflict. Lebanon's Hezbollah supports these discussions over Washington's separate negotiations.
Iran has opened channels with Lebanon to ensure adherence to ceasefire agreements across all fronts, according to a spokesperson from the Iranian foreign ministry. These comments were made during a state TV broadcast from Islamabad, the venue for talks between senior U.S. and Iranian officials aiming to resolve the six-week conflict.
In parallel, Lebanese officials aligned with Hezbollah expressed support for the dialogue in Pakistan, describing it as the right approach. These officials also downplayed upcoming separate talks planned in Washington next week.
The diplomatic efforts indicate a regional consensus for a peaceful resolution, with Hezbollah endorsing the dialogue as a step forward in stabilizing the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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