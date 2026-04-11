Tragic Channel Crossing: Sudanese Man Charged After Migrant Deaths

The UK's National Crime Agency announced the charge of a 27-year-old Sudanese man following a tragic Channel crossing incident. Four migrants, including two women and two men, died when their small boat capsized near Calais, France.

The use of water taxis by smugglers, seeking to evade police, is suggested in the incident. Alnour Mohamed Ali, who was allegedly piloting the vessel, was apprehended on Friday and charged with 'endangering another during a journey by sea' to Britain.

This latest incident underscores the escalating crisis of illegal immigration, a pressing issue for Prime Minister Keir Starmer and previous British leaders, with 74 migrants successfully reaching Britain after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)