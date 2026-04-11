Kerala HC Urges State to Uphold Kannada Language Rights in Kasaragod

The Kerala High Court has instructed the state government to review and make a decision within two months on a representation concerning the use of the Kannada language in official communications within Kasaragod taluk.

A bench featuring Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M responded to a public interest litigation filed by a local lawyer. The lawyer alleges that government offices in Kasaragod and Manjeshwar taluks fail to handle applications submitted in Kannada.

The plea referenced a 1982 circular issued by the then District Collector of Kannur, designating Kasaragod taluk as a Kannada-speaking area and authorizing Kannada for official use. Despite requests for enforcement, no action has been taken. The court has asked the state to consider the representation in line with the law, ensuring due hearing for the lawyer within eight weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)