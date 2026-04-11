Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Macron and Bin Salman Discuss Iran Ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Iran ceasefire talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing the importance of the ceasefire's full respect and extension to Lebanon. Both leaders stressed the need for free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and agreed to stay in contact for regional peace initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:02 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Macron and Bin Salman Discuss Iran Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the Iran ceasefire talks.

Emphasizing the critical nature of the ceasefire, Macron highlighted the necessity for its respect and immediate extension to Lebanon.

The leaders concurred on restoring safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, committing to ongoing communication for substantial peace and security efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Card Revocation: Impact on Iranian-American Residents

Green Card Revocation: Impact on Iranian-American Residents

 United States
2
Potato Politics: Market Access Woes in West Bengal

Potato Politics: Market Access Woes in West Bengal

 India
3
Strait Showdown: US Resolves Hormuz Crisis

Strait Showdown: US Resolves Hormuz Crisis

 Global
4
Diplomacy in Action: Pakistan's Role in US-Iran Peace Talks

Diplomacy in Action: Pakistan's Role in US-Iran Peace Talks

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026