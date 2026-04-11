Diplomatic Dialogues: Macron and Bin Salman Discuss Iran Ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Iran ceasefire talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing the importance of the ceasefire's full respect and extension to Lebanon. Both leaders stressed the need for free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and agreed to stay in contact for regional peace initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:02 IST
- Country:
- France
On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the Iran ceasefire talks.
Emphasizing the critical nature of the ceasefire, Macron highlighted the necessity for its respect and immediate extension to Lebanon.
The leaders concurred on restoring safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, committing to ongoing communication for substantial peace and security efforts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Strait of Hormuz
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