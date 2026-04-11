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Constable Accused of Massive Auction Scam

A constable in Jamtara district allegedly defrauded people of Rs 39.60 lakh by promising cheap auctioned vehicles. Identified as Gautam Kumar Sharma, he faces an FIR after defrauding at least eight individuals. The investigation continues as more victims surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:22 IST
Constable Accused of Massive Auction Scam
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A constable in Giridih district has come under scrutiny for allegedly defrauding individuals of Rs 39.60 lakh through false promises of affordable vehicle auctions. According to authorities, the accused, identified as Gautam Kumar Sharma, is currently serving at the Cyber Police Station in Jamtara district.

Jitendra Singh, the officer in charge of Benganad police station, disclosed that this case came to light following a written complaint from one Maharaj Prasad Yadav of Chapuwadih village. Preliminary investigations suggest that Sharma defrauded at least eight people, extracting a total of Rs 39,60,500.

Further inquiries have revealed that 10 to 12 more people from the Muffasil police station area might also have been scammed. An extensive investigation is underway, with Sharma facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as police continue to uncover more details of the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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