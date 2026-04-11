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Cross-Border Crackdown: Major Drug Trafficking Syndicate Disrupted

A Myanmar national, suspected as the main supplier in a significant drug trafficking case, was arrested in Mizoram. The case involved the seizure of 48 kg of crystal meth, exposing a syndicate operating from Myanmar to India. This network poses threats to national security and public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:53 IST
Cross-Border Crackdown: Major Drug Trafficking Syndicate Disrupted
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In a significant breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Myanmar national in Mizoram, allegedly involved in a major drug trafficking operation. Identified as Lalhmingsanga, the suspect is believed to be the key supplier in a March 2025 case involving the seizure of 48 kg of crystal meth.

This arrest is part of a larger investigation into a cross-border drug trafficking network. The NCB has flagged this network as a major operation, stretching from Myanmar to Mizoram and reaching even as far as Delhi. Five individuals, including two from Myanmar, were apprehended in the capital last year.

The investigation has highlighted a well-organized syndicate, exploiting the porous 1,643-km India-Myanmar border to smuggle narcotics, posing significant threats to both national security and public health. In 2025 alone, the NCB reported confiscating narcotics valued at Rs 664 crore from the northeastern states.

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