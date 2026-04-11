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Capture of Notorious Gangster Marks Fifth Major Deportation

Sahil Chauhan, a wanted criminal, was deported from Thailand with the assistance of Interpol and the CBI. Involved in multiple crimes across India, Chauhan's arrest highlights coordinated efforts by Indian law enforcement agencies. This marks the fifth significant deportation by Haryana Police in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:59 IST
Capture of Notorious Gangster Marks Fifth Major Deportation
Gangster
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, notorious gangster Sahil Chauhan has been deported from Thailand to India. Officials announced on Saturday that Chauhan, who is involved in numerous criminal cases, was apprehended with Interpol's help and flown back to Delhi.

Haryana Police's Special Task Force, which has been working tirelessly with international agencies, transported Chauhan from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Bhondsi headquarters in Gurugram. This coordinated effort underscores the growing cooperation between Indian and international law enforcement bodies.

Chauhan, involved with infamous gangs and charged with serious crimes like murder and dacoity, fled India in 2024 using a fake passport. His recent arrest highlights yet another successful extradition achieved by Haryana Police this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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