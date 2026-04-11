Capture of Notorious Gangster Marks Fifth Major Deportation

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, notorious gangster Sahil Chauhan has been deported from Thailand to India. Officials announced on Saturday that Chauhan, who is involved in numerous criminal cases, was apprehended with Interpol's help and flown back to Delhi.

Haryana Police's Special Task Force, which has been working tirelessly with international agencies, transported Chauhan from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Bhondsi headquarters in Gurugram. This coordinated effort underscores the growing cooperation between Indian and international law enforcement bodies.

Chauhan, involved with infamous gangs and charged with serious crimes like murder and dacoity, fled India in 2024 using a fake passport. His recent arrest highlights yet another successful extradition achieved by Haryana Police this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)