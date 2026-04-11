Fresh Raids in West Bengal School Jobs Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a five-hour raid at the residence of Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal education minister, on Saturday in connection with the school jobs scam.

Amid tight security, the ED team arrived at Chatterjee's home in the Naktala area around 10:45 am, as central forces secured the premises. The raid comes after Chatterjee's failure to respond to three summons for questioning post his bail in the recruitment scandal.

The scandal has exposed alleged illegal appointments in government-aided schools, with Chatterjee at the center of the controversy. The ED's ongoing investigations on July 22-23, 2022, had previously uncovered over Rs 50 crore in cash and gold from properties linked to Chatterjee.