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Fresh Raids in West Bengal School Jobs Scam

Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee's residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school jobs scam. Chatterjee, accused of masterminding illegal appointments, ignored three ED summons post-bail. Investigations unveil over Rs 50 crore cash seized earlier. Another accused's office was also searched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:54 IST
Fresh Raids in West Bengal School Jobs Scam
Chatterjee
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a five-hour raid at the residence of Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal education minister, on Saturday in connection with the school jobs scam.

Amid tight security, the ED team arrived at Chatterjee's home in the Naktala area around 10:45 am, as central forces secured the premises. The raid comes after Chatterjee's failure to respond to three summons for questioning post his bail in the recruitment scandal.

The scandal has exposed alleged illegal appointments in government-aided schools, with Chatterjee at the center of the controversy. The ED's ongoing investigations on July 22-23, 2022, had previously uncovered over Rs 50 crore in cash and gold from properties linked to Chatterjee.

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