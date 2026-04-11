Uniform Civil Code Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress on Saturday raised alarms over the BJP's push to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh, citing concerns over potential threats to the identity, traditions, and constitutional rights of the tribal community.

Umang Singhar, Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, accused the ruling party of expediting the UCC implementation without adequate dialogue or adherence to democratic procedures, labelling it a reflection of the BJP's 'intolerant mindset.'

Singhar emphasized that enforcing a uniform law could disrespect tribal traditions and violate their rights, urging the government to exclude tribal communities from the UCC ambit and ensure their cultural and constitutional autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)