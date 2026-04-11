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Pakistani Military Enhances Saudi's Defense Amid Strategic Agreement

A Pakistani military contingent, comprising 13,000 soldiers and numerous jets, has been deployed to Saudi Arabia. This initiative is part of a strategic defense pact aimed at bolstering military coordination and stability in the region. The deployment includes upgraded fighter jets to enhance operational readiness and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:08 IST
Pakistani Military Enhances Saudi's Defense Amid Strategic Agreement
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A significant move has been made under the strategic defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Pakistani military contingent, which consists of approximately 13,000 soldiers along with 10 to 18 fighter jets, has officially arrived in Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence, these forces have been stationed at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Sector to enhance military cooperation and improve overall operational readiness between the two nations. Besides fighter jets, the contingent includes support aircraft to ensure robust defense strategies.

This deployment, affirmed by a Pakistan government official, underscores the significance of the countries' defense pact, wherein any threat to one nation is considered a threat to the other. The forward movement comes amid existing regional tensions, particularly with Iran, necessitating fortified security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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