Massive Narcotics Bust in Jharkhand: Police Seize Rs 2.55 Crore Worth of Illegal Drugs

In a significant crackdown, Jharkhand police seized narcotics worth Rs 2.55 crore from operations in Palamu and Chatra districts. The pivotal enforcement action saw substantial quantities of illegal substances, including poppy husk and opium, intercepted following concrete tip-offs, according to official sources.

The police apprehended two individuals in Palamu after discovering poppy husk valued at Rs 1.25 crore hidden in 60 plastic sacks inside a pickup van. Despite the van driver's escape, efforts are underway to locate him, confirmed Chattarpur SDPO Awadh Kumar Yadav.

Concurrently, operations in Chatra district led to another significant haul of narcotics valued at Rs 1.30 crore, as police raids uncovered opium, poppy husk, and seeds from three targeted houses. Chatra SP Sumit Agarwal highlighted continued investigations to trace all suspects linked to this illicit drug cache.