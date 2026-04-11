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Massive Narcotics Bust in Jharkhand: Police Seize Rs 2.55 Crore Worth of Illegal Drugs

Jharkhand police have seized narcotics worth Rs 2.55 crore from Palamu and Chatra districts. Arrests were made and raids conducted after seizing poppy husk and opium valued at Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 1.30 crore respectively. Investigations continue to capture more suspects involved in this drug network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:12 IST
Massive Narcotics Bust in Jharkhand: Police Seize Rs 2.55 Crore Worth of Illegal Drugs
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In a significant crackdown, Jharkhand police seized narcotics worth Rs 2.55 crore from operations in Palamu and Chatra districts. The pivotal enforcement action saw substantial quantities of illegal substances, including poppy husk and opium, intercepted following concrete tip-offs, according to official sources.

The police apprehended two individuals in Palamu after discovering poppy husk valued at Rs 1.25 crore hidden in 60 plastic sacks inside a pickup van. Despite the van driver's escape, efforts are underway to locate him, confirmed Chattarpur SDPO Awadh Kumar Yadav.

Concurrently, operations in Chatra district led to another significant haul of narcotics valued at Rs 1.30 crore, as police raids uncovered opium, poppy husk, and seeds from three targeted houses. Chatra SP Sumit Agarwal highlighted continued investigations to trace all suspects linked to this illicit drug cache.

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