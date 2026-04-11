Fugitive Nabbed: Love-led Tragedy Resurfaces
A 26-year-old man accused of murder, who escaped from a mental health centre, has been captured in Mumbai. Vineesh Vinod was accused of killing Drishya, 21, after she rejected his proposal. His arrest brings closure to a three-month search following his dramatic escape.
- Country:
- India
A man accused of murder, who had escaped from a mental health facility three months ago, has been apprehended in Mumbai. Police confirmed the capture of Vineesh Vinod, the suspected perpetrator of the Drishya murder case, originally reported in Malappuram district.
Vinod had made a daring escape from the Kuthiravattom Government Mental Health Centre by creating a hole in a toilet wall. He was accused of stabbing Drishya to death after she rejected his affection, and also setting fire to her father's stationery shop before attacking her at home.
Earlier escapes had prompted police to form a special team, tracking his movements to a Mumbai railway station where he was identified and captured with the assistance of local police and Railway Protection Force. A Kozhikode police team is making arrangements to bring him back to the state.
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- murder
- escape
- Vinod
- Drishya
- Malappuram
- capture
- Kozhikode
- police
- Mumbai
- mental health
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