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Revamping Arbitral Frameworks: India's Legal Reforms for Modern Business

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the need for institutional arbitration and modernized legal frameworks at an international conference. Highlighting government efforts, he discussed decriminalizing minor offenses and aligning legacy laws with constitutional values to improve regulatory efficiency and ease of business operations in a globalized economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:28 IST
Revamping Arbitral Frameworks: India's Legal Reforms for Modern Business
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Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal underscored the Indian government's commitment to strengthening institutional arbitration and reforming legal structures at the International Conference on 'Arbitration in the Era of Globalisation.' Addressing the gathering, Meghwal highlighted the shift from ad-hoc dispute resolution to more structured, institutionalized systems.

The minister elaborated on the ongoing reforms, including the decriminalization of nearly 1000 minor offenses. This, he stated, is a significant step toward enhancing regulatory efficiency and improving the business environment. Meghwal outlined efforts to update commercial laws and better align them with constitutional principles.

Further, Meghwal touched on the broader agenda of removing outdated, colonial-era provisions and ensuring that all legal frameworks reflect values of equality, liberty, fraternity, and justice. Comprehensive systemic reforms are underway, addressing both criminal and civil law, to build public trust and support economic growth.

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