Adityanath's Fiery Defense of the Citizenship Amendment Act

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ramped up his criticism against the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act due to appeasement politics. Adityanath's remarks came during an event in Miyanpur, where he presented land ownership rights to Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh.

Adityanath asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act is pivotal in securing the rights and futures of these families, while he condemned the opposition parties for their resistance. He highlighted the prolonged protests in 2019-20 led by these parties as obstructive to the implementation of the law, positioning the Act as a guarantee of stability and security.

He further alleged historical violence against Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains in Pakistan and Bangladesh, questioning the silence of opposition leaders on these issues. According to Adityanath, their stance on the Act divides Hindu society and is led by a fear of undermining their appeasement-driven political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)