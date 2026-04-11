Political Prisoner's Dry Hunger Strike: A Battle for Rights

Alexander Shestun, a former district official from Moscow, is undertaking a 'dry hunger strike' in protest of what he claims are politically motivated charges. Shestun has refused both food and water, pressing for the reinstatement of family visitations, particularly from his children.

Considered a political prisoner by Memorial, a Nobel Prize-winning human rights group, Shestun's plight has put a spotlight on Russia's treatment of dissidents. Memorial itself was recently branded an 'extremist movement' by Russia's Supreme Court.

The situation escalated after an alleged incident of mistreatment by prison staff. Shestun's demands also include access to medical treatment after suffering severe abuse. His case continues to draw international attention to the challenges faced by political prisoners in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)