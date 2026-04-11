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Court of Appeals Greenlights White House Ballroom Construction

A U.S. Court of Appeals has allowed for the continuation of White House ballroom construction, initially pursued by President Donald Trump. This follows a temporary injunction, paused for an appeal, highlighting concerns over building security and legal disputes over historical preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:41 IST
Court of Appeals Greenlights White House Ballroom Construction
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The U.S. Court of Appeals decided on Saturday to allow the construction of a new ballroom at the White House to proceed pending a review, set to last until at least April 17.

Previously, a lower court had halted the project with a March 31 injunction but paused the decision for appeals. The appeals panel extended this pause and requested further clarification from the district court on the injunction order. The White House has emphasized potential security risks posed by the pause, affecting the building and White House personnel.

The controversial $400-million project seeks to replace the East Wing with a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom touted by Trump as a notable enhancement to the White House. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has contested the project, claiming Trump overstepped his authority by demolishing the historic East Wing without congressional approval.

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