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Love, Deceit, and Tragedy: A Deadly Conspiracy Unveiled in Madhya Pradesh

A woman in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband, disguising it as a robbery. Ruby, the accused, was arrested alongside her lover, while an accomplice remains at large. This echoes a similar crime in Dhar, highlighting a troubling trend in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:19 IST
Love, Deceit, and Tragedy: A Deadly Conspiracy Unveiled in Madhya Pradesh
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In a chilling revelation, a 23-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district stands accused of plotting with her lover to assassinate her husband. Authorities have detained the woman, Ruby, and her alleged co-conspirator, Vishal Vimal, while continuing the search for a third suspect.

The incident, initially portrayed as a robbery, unraveled after intense police investigations. Ruby's shifting narratives and her long-standing relationship with Vimal brought the truth to light. Her husband, Nilesh Jatav, was fatally shot while riding a motorcycle, allegedly by Vimal and an accomplice.

This case mirrors a recent incident in Dhar district, where another woman conspired with a lover to kill her husband, revealing a disturbing pattern. Police have seized weapons and continue to search for the absconding suspect Rajesh Kushwah.

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