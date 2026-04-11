Highway Collision Unveils Smuggling Operation
Police have seized 6.5 kg of marijuana from an SUV involved in a highway collision near Lambhua, uncovering a smuggling operation. Two alleged smugglers, both with criminal backgrounds, were arrested after questioning. The recovered contraband was packed in yellow and green bundles.
- Country:
- India
A routine road accident on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway unraveled a significant drug smuggling operation, police reported on Saturday. In the Lambhua area, officers discovered 6.5 kg of marijuana following a vehicle collision.
The incident occurred when an SUV, losing control, crashed into another vehicle, resulting in severe damage to both. Police officers arrived promptly and, with local assistance, transported the injured to a nearby health center. Upon inspecting the SUV, a strong odor of marijuana led to the discovery of contraband packed in distinctive bundles.
Authorities identified the injured as Harsh Yadav and Abhishek Agnihotri, both hailing from Lucknow, and verified their criminal histories via police databases. Yadav admitted the SUV had long been a vessel for smuggling. With the arrest, police have confiscated the vehicle and seized the marijuana, advancing the case to judicial proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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