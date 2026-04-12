Historic US-Iran Negotiations Amidst Rising Tensions

The United States and Iran continued historic face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan, marking a critical moment in the ongoing seven-week conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and disrupted global markets. The discussions follow a fragile, two-week ceasefire announced recently.

Key figures in the negotiations include US Vice President J D Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Both parties are navigating deep disagreements, exacerbated by Israel's ongoing attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The negotiations focus on Iran's set 'red lines' and include efforts to secure peace, compensation for damages, and address the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The talks are indirectly facilitated by officials from China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, reflecting broad regional interest in security and stability.