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India's Push for Gender Equality: Women's Reservation Act to Shape 2029 Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for implementing the Women's Reservation Act in upcoming elections. Modi aims to ensure the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections incorporate a 33% reservation for women, requiring amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. A special parliamentary session will address these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:27 IST
India's Push for Gender Equality: Women's Reservation Act to Shape 2029 Elections
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  • India

In a bold move toward gender equality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in India's electoral process. He emphasizes the need to conduct the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with a quota ensuring 33% of seats are reserved for women.

In a letter to parliamentary leaders, Modi urged unity in passing crucial amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This law, amended in 2023, intends to guarantee that women's representation becomes a foundational component of India's political landscape.

A special parliamentary session has been convened to effect these amendments. Modi's proposal seeks to preempt delays by acting before the completion of the delimitation process based on the 2027 Census, ensuring the law's enforcement from 2029 instead of 2034.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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