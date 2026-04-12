Stalled U.S.-Iran Talks in Islamabad Fail to Secure Ceasefire Agreement

The highly anticipated U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad concluded without an agreement, threatening an already fragile ceasefire between the two nations. Lengthy discussions ended with mutual recriminations, as both countries attributed blame to the other for the failure to finalize a deal.

American delegates, led by Vice President JD Vance, cited Iran's refusal to pledge against nuclear armament as a significant sticking point. Meanwhile, Iranian media accused the U.S. of having excessive demands. Despite the stalemate, Pakistan's foreign minister stressed the importance of maintaining the existing truce to halt further conflict.

The situation remains tense, with Washington prioritizing free marine passage and disabling Iran's nuclear program, while Tehran continues to deny any nuclear weapon aspirations. The talks in Pakistan marked the highest-level direct discussions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but concluded without significant progress toward lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)