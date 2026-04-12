Imphal Unites: Rally Against Bishnupur Bombing Calls for Justice
Thousands marched in Imphal to protest a tragic bombing in Bishnupur district, demanding justice for two children killed in the attack. Organized by local groups, the rally called for swift NIA investigation and punishment for those responsible. The protests also witnessed clashes with security forces.
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- India
In Imphal, a massive rally saw thousands protesting against a devastating bomb attack in Bishnupur that tragically claimed the lives of two young children. The demonstration, led by Uripok Apunba Lup and Uripok Nupi Apunba Lup, highlighted public outrage and demand for immediate justice.
On April 7, suspected militants hurled a bomb at a house in the Bishnupur district, killing a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister. Following this attack, local communities mobilized, urging the NIA to expedite its investigation and ensure the perpetrators receive appropriate punishment under the law.
The rally in Imphal, which spanned four kilometers, also witnessed a violent turn when protesters clashed with security personnel, resulting in three deaths and injuries to 30 others. Participants carried placards that read, "We want justice, we condemn killing of children," amplifying their call for action.
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- NIA investigation
- militants
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