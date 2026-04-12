Seven Arrested in Connection with ULFA (I) Network

In a significant crackdown against insurgent activities, police have arrested seven individuals in Assam's Tinsukia district and neighboring Arunachal Pradesh. Their alleged connection with the banned insurgent group ULFA (I) led to their apprehension.

According to authorities, the suspects were integral in providing logistical support and facilitating communication for the militant group. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to dismantle local support networks aiding insurgency in Upper Assam.

Currently in police custody, the accused are undergoing interrogation. Officials stress the importance of such operations in maintaining regional security and countering militant threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)