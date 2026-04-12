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Major IPL Betting Racket Busted in Goa

Police in South Goa have uncovered a major IPL betting syndicate, arresting four individuals. The operation was based out of a house near Vasco. Authorities seized multiple electronic devices and cash. The accused hail from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, facing charges under the Public Gambling Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:22 IST
Major IPL Betting Racket Busted in Goa
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In a significant crackdown, police in South Goa have dismantled an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket, apprehending four individuals involved in the illegal operation.

The raid took place at a house in Sancoale village, near Vasco, where the suspects were caught red-handed during a match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Authorities seized ten mobile phones, two laptops, a tablet, an internet router, and cash worth Rs 37,000. The accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and charges have been pressed under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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