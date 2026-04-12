Swift Response Averts Disaster in Indore Blaze

Panic erupted in Indore's Regal Square area early Sunday when a fire ignited at the Rani Sarai building, the former police control room, due to electrical wiring sparks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The blaze, which initially raised concerns over potential spread to nearby scrap material and seized vehicles, was swiftly contained by the fire brigade, averting a larger crisis in the congested area.

Officials confirmed that the fire was extinguished within approximately 45 minutes of its onset at 9:45 a.m., thanks to the immediate intervention of emergency responders.

(With inputs from agencies.)