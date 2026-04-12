AI in Judiciary: A Supportive Role, Not a Replacement

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools into the justice delivery system should be approached with caution, stated Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal this Sunday. Speaking at a national conference on judicial process re-engineering and digital transformation, Justice Bindal highlighted the importance of leveraging technology as a supportive tool while ensuring it doesn't replace judicial reasoning.

Justice Bindal also voiced concerns about the risks to data confidentiality associated with open-source platforms. The conference, organized by the Supreme Court's eCommittee in collaboration with India's Department of Justice, featured five sessions over two days. Each session examined critical aspects of technological integration within judicial processes.

Justice J K Maheshwari delivered the valedictory address stressing the necessity of balancing judicial reforms with technological progress. The conference was well-attended by judges from various high courts and IT committee members, who deliberated on transformative technology use in justice systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)