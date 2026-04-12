Left Menu

AI in Judiciary: A Supportive Role, Not a Replacement

Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal emphasizes AI and digital tools should support, not replace, judicial reasoning. He raises concerns about data confidentiality on open platforms. This was highlighted during a national conference on judicial process re-engineering and digital transformation organized by the Supreme Court's eCommittee and the Department of Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:50 IST
AI in Judiciary: A Supportive Role, Not a Replacement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools into the justice delivery system should be approached with caution, stated Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal this Sunday. Speaking at a national conference on judicial process re-engineering and digital transformation, Justice Bindal highlighted the importance of leveraging technology as a supportive tool while ensuring it doesn't replace judicial reasoning.

Justice Bindal also voiced concerns about the risks to data confidentiality associated with open-source platforms. The conference, organized by the Supreme Court's eCommittee in collaboration with India's Department of Justice, featured five sessions over two days. Each session examined critical aspects of technological integration within judicial processes.

Justice J K Maheshwari delivered the valedictory address stressing the necessity of balancing judicial reforms with technological progress. The conference was well-attended by judges from various high courts and IT committee members, who deliberated on transformative technology use in justice systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Strengthens Ties with Asian Allies for Fuel Security

Australia Strengthens Ties with Asian Allies for Fuel Security

 Australia
2
Australia and U.S. Bolster Critical Minerals Venture with Historic Funding

Australia and U.S. Bolster Critical Minerals Venture with Historic Funding

 Australia
3
Fuel Fury: Ireland's Unyielding Battle for Affordable Energy

Fuel Fury: Ireland's Unyielding Battle for Affordable Energy

 United Kingdom
4
Geordin Hill-Lewis Leads the Democratic Alliance: A New Chapter or More of the Same?

Geordin Hill-Lewis Leads the Democratic Alliance: A New Chapter or More of t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026