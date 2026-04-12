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Tragic End: 13-Year-Old Boy Found Dead by Suicide in Madhavgarh

A 13-year-old boy named Pradyumn allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Dikauli village, Madhavgarh. The incident occurred on a Sunday morning. Family members discovered him hanging when he did not come out of his room. An investigation into the cause is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:57 IST
Tragic End: 13-Year-Old Boy Found Dead by Suicide in Madhavgarh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Madhavgarh, a 13-year-old boy named Pradyumn was found dead in an apparent suicide. The tragedy unfolded in Dikauli village on a quiet Sunday morning.

Family members became alarmed when Pradyumn did not emerge from his room. Upon checking, they discovered him hanging and rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Madhavgarh Circle Officer Ambuj Yadav stated that an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide. Authorities have taken custody of the body for a post-mortem examination as legal proceedings continue.

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