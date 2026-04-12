Elderly Man Falls Prey to Blackmailing Scheme in Shajapur
Four individuals, including two women, were apprehended for allegedly blackmailing a 70-year-old man, extorting Rs 33 lakh, in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. The accused purportedly recorded a private conversation and threatened the victim. Police arrested them after a complaint was lodged by the elderly man.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing case of extortion, four persons were detained on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, under suspicion of blackmailing a senior citizen.
The group, which includes two women, allegedly extorted Rs 33 lakh from a 70-year-old man by recording a compromising video call and using it against him.
After a complaint was filed by the victim, law enforcement apprehended the suspects, who threatened to falsely accuse him of rape and harm him if he did not comply with their demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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