Elderly Man Falls Prey to Blackmailing Scheme in Shajapur

In a disturbing case of extortion, four persons were detained on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, under suspicion of blackmailing a senior citizen.

The group, which includes two women, allegedly extorted Rs 33 lakh from a 70-year-old man by recording a compromising video call and using it against him.

After a complaint was filed by the victim, law enforcement apprehended the suspects, who threatened to falsely accuse him of rape and harm him if he did not comply with their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)