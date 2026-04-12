Tensions Rise as U.S. Navy Blockades Strait of Hormuz

On Sunday, President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. Navy would immediately initiate a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions after extensive negotiations with Iran failed to yield a resolution. This move jeopardizes a delicate two-week ceasefire and affects approximately 20% of the world's energy supplies.

Through a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the U.S. would interdict any vessel in international waters that paid a toll to Iran and would commence the removal of mines allegedly dropped by the Iranians. This significant maritime choke point has been strategically blocked by Iran.

Amidst this turmoil, Iran blames American demands for the negotiation impasse and expresses mistrust. Tehran insists on taking control of the Strait and regional ceasefires, while also demanding the release of its frozen assets. Meanwhile, Israel continues its military strikes on Tehran-backed groups, adding complexity to the situation.