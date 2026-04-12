Tragedy on Maharashtra Roads: Fatal Accident in Parli Vaijnath

A 29-year-old pedestrian lost his life after being struck by a speeding truck in Parli Vaijnath town, Beed district, Maharashtra, police reported on Sunday.

The tragic event unfolded on Saturday morning as the victim, Sachin Sudhakar Satale from Tadoli village, was walking after alighting from an autorickshaw.

The authorities have filed a case against the truck driver, Dawood Mohammad Shaikh, for rash and negligent driving as per the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)