Tensions at Sea: Trump's Naval Blockade Plan

Amid escalating tensions, President Trump revealed plans for a US Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal global oil passage, after ceasefire talks with Iran faltered in Pakistan.

This strategic move targets Tehran's oil toll operations, aiming to halt Iran's leveraging of shipping lanes without clear details on implementation.

The blockade could impact energy markets worldwide, with Trump emphasizing the need to neutralize Iran's nuclear threats, inviting international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)