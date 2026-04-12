Acquittal Shadows Over Professorial Exit: The Bagla Degree College Saga

Professor Rajnish Kumar, formerly of Bagla Degree College, has opted for voluntary retirement after being cleared of sexual exploitation allegations. Despite his acquittal, the college management decided to bar him from the premises.

Kumar's retirement application was accepted following a committee meeting, where the decision to restrict his campus entry was also made, stated Professor Mahavir Chhonkar. Kumar's counsel, Virendra Chaudhary, contested the entry prohibition, deeming it unjustified and considering a legal challenge.

The allegations, involving supposed photographic evidence, were dismissed by the court due to a lack of corroborative testimony. The case was initiated after a student's complaint to the women's commission. Despite serious accusations, witnesses failed to confirm the claims during the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)