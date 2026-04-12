Breaking Waves: Humanitarian Flotilla Sails to Gaza

A renewed humanitarian mission is on the horizon as a second flotilla prepares to set sail from Barcelona, endeavoring to deliver crucial aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

According to representatives, 39 boats, brimming with medical supplies, will depart, with additional vessels expected to join en route to the blockaded area. Organizers face navigational challenges due to turbulent sea conditions, altering their initial course to reach international waters later.

Amid past disruptions, including the Israeli military's previous interception of a similar flotilla, activists emphasize the significance of opening a 'humanitarian corridor' to ensure that vital aid reaches Gaza—a sentiment echoed by international bodies advocating for increased assistance to the territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)