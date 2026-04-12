Trump Escalates Tensions: Strait of Hormuz Blockade Announcement

In a significant escalation of tensions, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States Navy would begin a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. This decision follows the breakdown of talks between the U.S. and Iran intended to end ongoing hostilities.

According to Trump's statements on Truth Social, the U.S. will take action against any vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran, and will begin destroying mines said to have been laid by Iranian forces. The move threatens to destabilize global markets due to the strait's importance in international energy logistics.

Despite the heightened military readiness, Trump expects Iran will eventually return to the negotiating table. However, Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the ongoing struggle, emphasizing Iran's unwillingness to halt its nuclear ambitions. As talks stalled, Israeli forces continued strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)