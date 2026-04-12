Tensions Surge in Strait of Hormuz as Iran Asserts Control

Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a stern warning on Sunday, declaring that any military vessel attempting to near the Strait of Hormuz would be deemed in violation of the existing U.S. ceasefire. They emphasized that such actions would be met with severe retaliation.

The announcement, reported by Iranian state media, highlighted that the strategic strait is under the vigilant supervision and 'smart management' of Iran's Navy. This move reinforces Iran's authority in the region.

The Guards assured that the Strait remains accessible for the safe passage of non-military vessels, given they adhere to specific regulations, which underscores Iran's commitment to maintaining regional order.