Tragedy Strikes as Reckless Rifle Shot Claims Young Life in Goa
A tragic incident occurred in Sanguem village, Goa, where a young woman lost her life after being shot during a gathering. The accused, Shwet Gawde, allegedly pointed a rifle at Tanvi Ghadi and pulled the trigger, resulting in her death. Police have arrested Gawde for murder.
- Country:
- India
A tragic shooting incident resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman at a house gathering in Sanguem village, Goa, on Sunday. Police have arrested the alleged shooter, Shwet Gawde, who carelessly wielded a rifle, which led to the fatality.
Superintendent of Police Santosh Desai reported that Gawde pointed the firearm at the victim, Tanvi Ghadi, and asked whether he should shoot, before recklessly discharging the weapon. The bullet hit Ghadi in the neck, causing instant death.
The police have charged Gawde with murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances and legality of the rifle used. Authorities are keen to uncover how the firearm was brought to the gathering and its licensing status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Goa
- shooting
- death
- Sanguem
- village
- gathering
- rifle
- arrested
- Tanvi Ghadi
- Shwet Gawde
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