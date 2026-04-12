Crackdown on Workplace Misconduct in IT Sector
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar urges Telangana DGP to address allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion in an IT firm. The Nashik case has highlighted the need for immediate action to ensure employee safety. Affected employees share experiences, demanding stricter accountability.
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Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called on the Telangana DGP to convene a meeting with IT company leaders following serious allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at a firm in Nashik, Maharashtra.
Emphasizing the need for swift action to protect employees, Kumar highlighted that Hyderabad's large IT workforce deserves safe and respectful workplace environments, free from coercion or exploitation. He pointed out that many employees have been vocal on social media about their experiences, urging authorities not to dismiss these concerns.
In Maharashtra, a Special Investigation Team is already probing these allegations, with arrests made, including the HR manager of the company in question. The IT firm has asserted its zero-tolerance policy towards such misconduct and has suspended the implicated employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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