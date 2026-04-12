Decades-Old Land Dispute: High Court Demands Accountability from Kanpur Development Authority

The Allahabad High Court has demanded an enquiry by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister into alleged negligence by Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) officials, responsible for a 41-year delay in handing over leased land. This direction stems from a case involving a 90-year-old plaintiff who, despite obtaining a 999-year lease in 1984, never received the land possession.

The court noted the death of the second plaintiff, Yugrani Devi, in 2011 and emphasized the state's vicarious liability for KDA's unauthorized actions. Justice Sandeep Jain stated, "Only God knows when they will be able to obtain possession." The Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has been advised to take appropriate disciplinary actions against the negligent officials.

The prolonged delay has cost the plaintiffs over Rs 41 lakh in potential business losses. Granting the appeal, the court awarded damages and interest accruing from 1987. The KDA's silence and lack of action have resulted in a damaged state image, as concluded in the court's ruling in April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)