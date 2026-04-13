Roman Gofman: New Era for Mossad

Israel has officially approved Roman Gofman's appointment as head of Mossad, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday. This move comes after Netanyahu announced his intention to nominate Gofman in December 2025.

A committee for senior appointments greenlit the decision, and Gofman is set to assume his new role in June 2026, succeeding current director David Barnea.

At 49, Gofman is an experienced military general, noted for his swift action during a Hamas-led attack on Israel's southern border in October 2023. He currently serves as the military secretary to the Prime Minister.