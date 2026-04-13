Left Menu

Roman Gofman: New Era for Mossad

Israel has approved the appointment of Roman Gofman as the head of Mossad, effective June 2026. The decision, announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marks a transition from the current director, David Barnea. Gofman, an experienced military general, currently serves as the prime minister's military secretary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:45 IST
Roman Gofman: New Era for Mossad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has officially approved Roman Gofman's appointment as head of Mossad, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday. This move comes after Netanyahu announced his intention to nominate Gofman in December 2025.

A committee for senior appointments greenlit the decision, and Gofman is set to assume his new role in June 2026, succeeding current director David Barnea.

At 49, Gofman is an experienced military general, noted for his swift action during a Hamas-led attack on Israel's southern border in October 2023. He currently serves as the military secretary to the Prime Minister.

TRENDING

1
Tisza Party Poised for Victory: An Era Ends in Hungary

Tisza Party Poised for Victory: An Era Ends in Hungary

 Hungary
2
Hungary's Tisza Party Triumphs in Pro-Europe Shift

Hungary's Tisza Party Triumphs in Pro-Europe Shift

 Global
3
Macron Congratulates Magyar on Hungarian Victory

Macron Congratulates Magyar on Hungarian Victory

 France
4
Peter Magyar's Triumph: A New Era in Hungarian Politics

Peter Magyar's Triumph: A New Era in Hungarian Politics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026