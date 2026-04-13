Standoff at the Strait: Trump's Bold Move Amid Tense US-Iran Relations

The US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan have failed to yield any agreement, with President Trump announcing a US Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This comes as tensions continue to rise over Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional conflicts involving Iran-backed groups.

Iran has expressed strong opposition to the blockade, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stating that the Iranian people won't succumb to external threats. Meanwhile, Lebanon and Israel are set to hold direct negotiations in Washington to address the conflict with Hezbollah.

Experts predict that the US blockade could lead to higher oil prices, but emphasize the need for more details on its implementation. Amidst this, the international community remains watchful as the Middle East's geopolitical landscape undergoes significant changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)