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Tensions Rise: U.S. Considers Limited Strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump and his advisers are considering resuming military strikes on Iran alongside a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to break peace talk deadlocks, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has yet to verify this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 04:00 IST
Tensions Rise: U.S. Considers Limited Strikes on Iran
Donald Trump

In an escalating situation of international tension, President Donald Trump and his team are reportedly exploring the possibility of renewing limited military operations against Iran. This strategy is said to be part of efforts to resolve ongoing peace negotiation challenges.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the U.S. administration is weighing the option of these military actions alongside implementing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic move aims to exert pressure and break the current deadlock.

As of now, Reuters has not confirmed the Wall Street Journal's report. The development represents a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy towards Iran, carrying significant implications for international relations and regional stability.

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