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Dollar Soars Amid US-Iran Tensions and Hungarian Political Shift

The dollar advanced as US-Iran peace talks failed and a naval blockade was announced. The Hungarian forint surged after a political shift, impacting EU fund disbursement. The US dollar index remained strong against major currencies amid geopolitical tensions and bond yield increases in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 06:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 06:54 IST
Dollar Soars Amid US-Iran Tensions and Hungarian Political Shift
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The safe-haven dollar surged in early Asian trading as US-Iran peace talks broke down and the US Navy prepared to blockade Iranian ports. This development led to a dip in the euro and British pound, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars also fell.

Following President Trump's announcement of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after failed negotiations with Iran, a fragile ceasefire was jeopardized. The US Central Command confirmed the blockade was to begin, prompting a broad-based rally in the US dollar, as noted by analysts at Westpac.

Meanwhile, Hungary's currency, the forint, climbed after nationalist leader Viktor Orban was ousted by the Tisza party. The currency's rise was attributed to expectations of unfrozen EU funds, which are a substantial portion of Hungary's GDP. The US dollar index maintained its strength, particularly against the yen, amid rising Japanese bond yields.

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