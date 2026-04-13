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Dollar Surges Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions, Hungarian Forint Rallies

The U.S. dollar strengthened as talks between the U.S. and Iran broke down, leading to a potential blockade of Iranian ports. The euro and British pound fell, while the Hungarian forint surged following a political shift in Hungary. Traders anticipate the U.S. Navy action and Bank of Japan's policy response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:31 IST
Dollar Surges Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions, Hungarian Forint Rallies
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The U.S. dollar surged on Monday, benefiting from the collapse of peace negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. As the American Navy prepared to blockade Iranian ports, the dollar pared some gains during the trading session.

Currency market movements were notable, with the euro declining by 0.3% to $1.1689, and the British pound dropping 0.4% to $1.3403. Meanwhile, President Trump announced a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran failed.

In Europe, Hungary's currency rallied after Viktor Orban was ousted in the national election, potentially unlocking EU fund inflows. As such, the Hungarian forint reached its strongest level against the dollar since January.

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