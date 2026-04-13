Dollar Surges Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions, Hungarian Forint Rallies

The U.S. dollar surged on Monday, benefiting from the collapse of peace negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. As the American Navy prepared to blockade Iranian ports, the dollar pared some gains during the trading session.

Currency market movements were notable, with the euro declining by 0.3% to $1.1689, and the British pound dropping 0.4% to $1.3403. Meanwhile, President Trump announced a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran failed.

In Europe, Hungary's currency rallied after Viktor Orban was ousted in the national election, potentially unlocking EU fund inflows. As such, the Hungarian forint reached its strongest level against the dollar since January.