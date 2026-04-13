Strategic Surveillance: Sarvana Vivek M Takes Charge for West Bengal Elections
The Election Commission has assigned IPS officer Sarvana Vivek M as the police observer for the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. Vivek, from the Odisha cadre of 2015, is tasked with overseeing police arrangements for the two-phase elections, ensuring a smooth electoral process under the commission's directives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has appointed IPS officer Sarvana Vivek M to oversee police arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, according to a recent notification.
Vivek, who belongs to the 2015 batch of the Odisha cadre, will supervise related activities during the two-phase polls, leveraging his expertise to ensure effective management.
The elections are slated for April 23 and 29 with the counting on May 4, and Vivek will report directly to the Commission, based at the Chief Electoral Officer's office in Kolkata.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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