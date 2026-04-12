It is imperative that 2029 Lok Sabha, Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:48 IST
- Country:
- India
It is imperative that 2029 Lok Sabha, Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place: PM.
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