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It is imperative that 2029 Lok Sabha, Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:48 IST
It is imperative that 2029 Lok Sabha, Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place: PM.
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  • India

It is imperative that 2029 Lok Sabha, Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place: PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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