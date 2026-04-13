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Punjab Police Crack Grenade Attack Case in Amritsar

Six individuals have been apprehended in relation to a grenade attack at Bhindi Saida police station in Amritsar, Punjab. The investigation reveals the involvement of Pakistan's ISI, with the attackers motivated by financial rewards. Efforts continue to dismantle the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:45 IST
Punjab Police Crack Grenade Attack Case in Amritsar
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  • India

Six suspects have been detained following a grenade attack on Bhindi Saida police station in Punjab's Amritsar district last month. The attack occurred during the night of March 29-30, causing no injuries.

In a significant breakthrough, a combined operation by District Amritsar Rural and District Faridkot Police led to the arrest and recovery of weapons, according to Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

Preliminary findings suggest the module was backed by Pakistan's ISI, supervised by a handler directing operations in Punjab. The accused, promised financial rewards, targeted police facilities. An FIR under various legal acts has been filed, and further probes aim at unraveling the network, Yadav stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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