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Empowering Voices: The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Union Minister Annpurna Devi celebrated the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a transformative milestone for women's empowerment in India. Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve, she highlighted women's expanding roles as leaders and contributors to democracy. The law promises to incorporate women's perspectives into policy, enhancing inclusive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:17 IST
Empowering Voices: The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam
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  • India

In a significant move towards gender equality, Union Minister Annpurna Devi hailed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a monumental achievement for women's empowerment in India. Addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan', she emphasized the transformative nature of the legislation.

Devi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination in bringing the Act to fruition, overcoming decades of setbacks. She highlighted the powerful roles Indian women now play as leaders, marking a new chapter in the nation's democratic journey and a growing global identity.

The legislation aims to incorporate women's voices into policymaking, making governance more inclusive and sensitive. Devi underscored initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao that have shifted women from beneficiaries to leaders, celebrating their diverse contributions in fields like STEM and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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