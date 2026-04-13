Tensions Surge: Iran Threatens Persian Gulf Ports Amid U.S. Blockade

Amid escalating tensions in the region, Iran issued a dire threat against ports within the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, following the U.S. enforcement of a blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastline.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) broadcasted a stern warning from Iranian officials, stating that regional security in crucial waterways must be shared or face collective risk, articulating, "Security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no one."

The Iranian military reinforced this sentiment, cautioning that without a cooperative security arrangement, "No port in the region will be safe," thereby underscoring the potential for heightened maritime hostilities.