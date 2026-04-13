Mystery Gunshots Stir Tensions Near ULFA(I) Chief's Ancestral Home
Gunshots were reported near the house of ULFA(I) leader Paresh Baruah in Assam's Dibrugarh district, raising concerns about a possible attempt to disrupt law and order. The incident coincided with the return of Arunodoi Dohotia, a former associate of Baruah. Police have begun investigating the situation.
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In a startling incident, gunshots were fired near the ancestral home of ULFA(I) leader Paresh Baruah in Assam's Dibrugarh district, as revealed by his family on Monday. Witnesses reported hearing two rounds of blank fire near the Jerai Gaon house just after midnight, though nothing was caught on CCTV, according to his brother, Bimal Baruah.
Bimal Baruah expressed concerns about potential attempts to unsettle the peace, suggesting someone might be aiming to create law and order disturbances. The Chabura police station has been informed, and law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the matter.
The gunfire incident follows closely on the heels of the return of Arunodoi Dohotia, a former trusted aide to Paresh Baruah. Dohotia, who recently surrendered, had moved back to the area from Myanmar's militant camps just two days ago. Meanwhile, ULFA(I) remains the sole group in the state yet to enter peace negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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