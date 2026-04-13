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Unrest in Noida: Workers Clash Over Wage Disputes

The Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP government over violent protests in Noida due to alleged capitalist-favoring policies. Demonstrations for wage hikes turned aggressive, with incidents of arson, stoning, and vandalism. Authorities maintain control, implementing measures for labor welfare, including mandatory double overtime pay and timely wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:40 IST
Unrest in Noida: Workers Clash Over Wage Disputes
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attributed the violent protests in Noida to what he termed the BJP government's 'one-sided policies' that favor capitalists over salaried employees and laborers. Yadav criticized the regime for enriching 'donor capitalists' while depriving workers of fair wages, amid rising inflation.

These comments came as protests demanding salary hikes turned violent, with incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and vandalism reported in Noida's industrial sectors. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai also condemned the government's handling of the unrest, emphasizing that addressing legitimate wage demands is crucial to avoid further agitation.

In response to the situation, Uttar Pradesh has announced new labor welfare measures including compulsory double overtime pay. Authorities have assured that the situation is under control, with heavy police deployment and ongoing efforts to restore peace in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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